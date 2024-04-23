Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ: EDBL) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 1.6 million shares of the Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ:EDBL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.06, and it changed around $0.8 or 12.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.12M. EDBL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $89.60, offering almost -1169.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.73% since then. We note from Edible Garden AG Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 524.12K.

Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ:EDBL) trade information

Instantly EDBL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.88% year-to-date, but still up 55.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ:EDBL) is 23.00% up in the 30-day period.

Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.60%, up from the previous year. Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Edible Garden AG Inc to make $4.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.75 million and $3.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.80%. Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.73%.