CZOO Stock Forecast 2024: Cazoo Group Ltd Remains Weak With A Upside Of 74.24%

In today’s recent session, 11.88 million shares of the Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.19, and it changed around $3.2 or 64.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.05M. CZOO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $207.00, offering almost -2427.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 74.24% since then. We note from Cazoo Group Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Instantly CZOO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 64.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.79% year-to-date, but still up 36.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) is 120.75% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.09825, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8235.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CZOO is forecast to be at a low of $0.08 and a high of $0.1165.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 90.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $344.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Cazoo Group Ltd to make $424.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Cazoo Group Ltd earnings are expected to increase by 39.89% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -1.68% per year for the next five years.