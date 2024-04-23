Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 2.01 million shares of the Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.97, and it changed around $0.56 or 3.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $967.66M. CSIQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.29, offering almost -202.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.74% since then. We note from Canadian Solar Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Canadian Solar Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.58. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CSIQ as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Canadian Solar Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Calamos Strategic Total Return for the current quarter.

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) trade information

Instantly CSIQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -42.93% year-to-date, but still down -4.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is -20.46% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSIQ is forecast to be at a low of $23 and a high of $25.

Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) estimates and forecasts

Canadian Solar Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.24 percent over the past six months and at a -33.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.83%. Canadian Solar Inc earnings are expected to increase by -18.35% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

CSIQ Dividends

Canadian Solar Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.