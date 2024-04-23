Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) Stock Forecast 2024: $118 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 1.87 million shares of the Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $68.63, and it changed around $0.61 or 0.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $100.88B. BSX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.21, offering almost -0.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $48.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.55% since then. We note from Boston Scientific Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.36 million.

Boston Scientific Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.44. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 10 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended BSX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Boston Scientific Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter.

Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) trade information

Instantly BSX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 18.72% year-to-date, but still up 0.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) is 1.49% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.93, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -18.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BSX is forecast to be at a low of $43 and a high of $118.

Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) estimates and forecasts

Boston Scientific Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 37.12 percent over the past six months and at a 9.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.69 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Boston Scientific Corp. to make $3.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.39 billion and $3.6 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.05%. Boston Scientific Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 10.16% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 12.28% per year for the next five years.