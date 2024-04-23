Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.38, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $599.88M. BLND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.40, offering almost -42.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.73% since then. We note from Blend Labs Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) trade information

Instantly BLND has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.67% year-to-date, but still down -1.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) is -22.22% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLND is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $10.

Blend Labs Inc (BLND) estimates and forecasts

Blend Labs Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 88.89 percent over the past six months and at a 47.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.48%.

BLND Dividends

Blend Labs Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.