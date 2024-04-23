Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR) Stock Forecast 2024: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.83, and it changed around $0.18 or 2.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $789.94M. BTDR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.65, offering almost -114.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.44% since then. We note from Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) trade information

Instantly BTDR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -30.76% year-to-date, but still up 25.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) is -4.65% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTDR is forecast to be at a low of $10.5 and a high of $15.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) estimates and forecasts

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 113.34 percent over the past six months and at a -135.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $117.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co to make $105.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.