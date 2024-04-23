Biohaven Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) were traded, and its beta was 4.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.33, and it changed around -$0.66 or -1.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.13B. BHVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.21, offering almost -62.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.78% since then. We note from Biohaven Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Biohaven Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.09. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BHVN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Biohaven Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $Buenaventura Mining Company Inc for the current quarter.

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Instantly BHVN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.44% year-to-date, but still down -14.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) is -31.41% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.5, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -63.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BHVN is forecast to be at a low of $23 and a high of $24.

Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Biohaven Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.28 percent over the past six months and at a -2.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.30%.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.