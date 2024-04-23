Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 15.64 million shares of the Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.64, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.02B. BBD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.55, offering almost -34.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.58% since then. We note from Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 16.48 million.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BBD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $BBD/GBP for the current quarter.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.29% year-to-date, but still down -2.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) is -6.71% down in the 30-day period.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.30%. Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR earnings are expected to increase by 12.27% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 27.70% per year for the next five years.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.16 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 3.16% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.