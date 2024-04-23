Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE:AIRC) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.72 million shares of the Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE:AIRC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.42, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.58B. AIRC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.68, offering almost -0.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.55% since then. We note from Apartment Income REIT Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.47 million.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE:AIRC) trade information

Instantly AIRC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.64% year-to-date, but still up 0.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE:AIRC) is 21.37% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AIRC is forecast to be at a low of $39 and a high of $39.12.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) estimates and forecasts

Apartment Income REIT Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.71 percent over the past six months and at a -0.83% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.30%. Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.34%.

AIRC Dividends

Apartment Income REIT Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.68 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.80. It is important to note, however, that the 4.68% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.