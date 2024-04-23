An Analysis Of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 31.76 million shares of the Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) were traded, and its beta was 2.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.97, and it changed around $0.5 or 2.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.40B. PLTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.50, offering almost -31.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.28% since then. We note from Palantir Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 69.73 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PLTR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Instantly PLTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 22.13% year-to-date, but still down -4.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) is -14.37% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.21, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -71.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLTR is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $25.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Palantir Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.92 percent over the past six months and at a 32.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.30%.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 06 and May 10.