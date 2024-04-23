An Analysis Of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were traded, and its beta was 2.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.47, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $711.07M. CCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.06, offering almost -40.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.65% since then. We note from Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CCO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Cisco Systems, Inc. for the current quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information

Instantly CCO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.34% at the end of last trading. On the other hand, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is -6.96% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCO is forecast to be at a low of $3.25 and a high of $3.25.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) estimates and forecasts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.49 percent over the past six months and at a 63.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.15%. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 65.59% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 7.00% per year for the next five years.

CCO Dividends

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.