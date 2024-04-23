American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL): Decline Of -223.47% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2024

In the last trading session, 27.69 million shares of the American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) were traded, and its beta was 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.53, and it changed around $0.42 or 2.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.53B. AAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.08, offering almost -31.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.26% since then. We note from American Airlines Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 32.13 million.

American Airlines Group Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.22. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended AAL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Airlines Group Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $American Airlines Group, Inc. for the current quarter.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

Instantly AAL has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 5.75% year-to-date, but still up 12.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) is -1.69% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AAL is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $47.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) estimates and forecasts

American Airlines Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.90 percent over the past six months and at a -7.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.73%. American Airlines Group Inc earnings are expected to increase by -11.81% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 46.74% per year for the next five years.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.