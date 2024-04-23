Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 36.77 million shares of the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $177.23, and it changed around $2.6 or 1.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1842.70B. AMZN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $189.77, offering almost -7.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $101.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.93% since then. We note from Amazon.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 42.52 million.

Amazon.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.22. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 47 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 15 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AMZN as a Hold, whereas 28 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amazon.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Amgen Inc. for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Instantly AMZN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 16.64% year-to-date, but still down -3.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is -0.52% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $180.2, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMZN is forecast to be at a low of $84 and a high of $270.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Amazon.com Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.03 percent over the past six months and at a 41.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.55%. Amazon.com Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 44.72% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 30.50% per year for the next five years.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.