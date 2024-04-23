Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 7.66 million shares of the Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) were traded, and its beta was 2.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.35, and it changed around $0.82 or 2.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.53B. AA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.23, offering almost -16.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.53% since then. We note from Alcoa Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.41 million.

Alcoa Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.93. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended AA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alcoa Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $American Airlines Group, Inc. for the current quarter.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) trade information

Instantly AA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 6.91% year-to-date, but still down -0.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) is 15.95% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AA is forecast to be at a low of $31 and a high of $95.

Alcoa Corp (AA) estimates and forecasts

Alcoa Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 49.96 percent over the past six months and at a 107.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -19.70%.

Alcoa Corp earnings are expected to increase by 96.46% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 44.30% per year for the next five years.

AA Dividends

Alcoa Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.10 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.10% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.