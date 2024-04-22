Why Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In today’s recent session, 0.89 million shares of the Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.19M. PIRS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.01, offering almost -621.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14. We note from Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 638.84K.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PIRS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) trade information

Instantly PIRS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.21% year-to-date, but still down -15.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) is -28.26% down in the 30-day period.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc to make $2.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.85 million and $6.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -77.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -65.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.57%.