Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.32, and it changed around $0.11 or 8.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.12M. VUZI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.06, offering almost -359.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Vuzix Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 724.08K.

Vuzix Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VUZI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vuzix Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) trade information

Instantly VUZI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -36.93% year-to-date, but still up 6.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) is -3.31% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VUZI is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $3.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Vuzix Corporation to make $3.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.19 million and $4.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -43.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -31.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.93%. Vuzix Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 31.65% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.