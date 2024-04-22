Upstart Holdings Inc: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of UPST Stock In 2024

In today’s recent session, 0.89 million shares of the Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) have been traded, and its beta is 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.63, and it changed around -$0.24 or -1.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.87B. UPST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $72.58, offering almost -235.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.85% since then. We note from Upstart Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.55 million.

Upstart Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 4.12. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UPST as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 3 rated it as Underweight. Upstart Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Upstart Holdings, Inc. for the current quarter.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Instantly UPST has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -47.06% year-to-date, but still down -1.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) is -17.88% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UPST is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $180.

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Upstart Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.93 percent over the past six months and at a 32.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -76.37%. Upstart Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by -7.17% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.