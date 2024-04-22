Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) were traded, and its beta was 2.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.52M. TNXP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.31, offering almost -1968.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TNXP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Instantly TNXP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -60.30% year-to-date, but still down -1.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) is -55.32% down in the 30-day period.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.43 percent over the past six months and at a 45.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 79.31%.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.