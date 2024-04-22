Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR) Share Price Might Move Down By -83.79%

In the last trading session, 6.34 million shares of the Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) were traded, and its beta was 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.21, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $387.81M. SPWR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.49, offering almost -555.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.21. We note from Sunpower Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.85 million.

Sunpower Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.55. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended SPWR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sunpower Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $Quanta Services, Inc. for the current quarter.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Instantly SPWR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -54.24% year-to-date, but still down -10.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) is -25.84% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPWR is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $28.

Sunpower Corp (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Sunpower Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.23 percent over the past six months and at a 32.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.51%.

SPWR Dividends

Sunpower Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.