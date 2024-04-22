Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.73 million shares of the Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) were traded, and its beta was -1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.50, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.46B. SMMT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.22, offering almost -49.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.86% since then. We note from Summit Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.31 million.

Summit Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SMMT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Summit Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Summit Therapeutics Inc. for the current quarter.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Instantly SMMT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 34.10% year-to-date, but still down -4.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) is -8.62% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMMT is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $8.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) estimates and forecasts

Summit Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 85.19 percent over the past six months and at a -84.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.20%.

SMMT Dividends

Summit Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.