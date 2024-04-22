Stock Performance And Outlook Of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM)

In today’s recent session, 2.83 million shares of the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.52, and it changed around -$0.13 or -2.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.39B. FSM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.94, offering almost -9.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.92% since then. We note from Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.76 million.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Instantly FSM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 17.07% year-to-date, but still down -1.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is 31.74% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 48.16 percent over the past six months and at a -154.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 21.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 700.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $226 million in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $175.7 million and -$ respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.60%.