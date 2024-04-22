Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERV) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 3.75 million shares of the Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.11, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.23M. SERV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.00, offering almost -1089.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.58% since then. We note from Serve Robotics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 149.47K.

Serve Robotics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SERV as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Serve Robotics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $United Parcel Service, Inc. for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -87.56% year-to-date, but still down -29.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) is -44.46% down in the 30-day period.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.43%. Serve Robotics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 4.20% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 19.00% per year for the next five years.

SERV Dividends

Serve Robotics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.