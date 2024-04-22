Senseonics Holdings Inc’s (AMEX: SENS) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 1.62 million shares of the Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.39, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $207.76M. SENS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.05, offering almost -169.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -2.56% since then. We note from Senseonics Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

Senseonics Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SENS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Senseonics Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) trade information

Instantly SENS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -31.33% year-to-date, but still down -10.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) is -30.40% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SENS is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $3.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Senseonics Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.39 percent over the past six months and at a -18.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Senseonics Holdings Inc to make $5.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.37 million and $4.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.00%. Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.18%.