Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ: SMTC) Stock Forecast 2024: $50 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 2.72 million shares of the Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ:SMTC) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.05, and it changed around -$1.0 or -3.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.00B. SMTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.80, offering almost -15.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.71% since then. We note from Semtech Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Semtech Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.46. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SMTC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Semtech Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ:SMTC) trade information

Instantly SMTC has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 41.72% year-to-date, but still down -4.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ:SMTC) is 38.74% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMTC is forecast to be at a low of $31 and a high of $50.

Semtech Corp. (SMTC) estimates and forecasts

Semtech Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 55.87 percent over the past six months and at a 292.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -11.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.70%, up from the previous year.

Semtech Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 370.08% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.50% per year for the next five years.

SMTC Dividends

Semtech Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.