Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.71 million shares of the Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:RCON) were traded, and its beta was 2.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.11, and it changed around $0.01 or 12.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.47M. RCON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.46, offering almost -318.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.18% since then. We note from Recon Technology Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 671.49K.

Recon Technology Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RCON as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Recon Technology Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $Cronos Group Inc. Common Share for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Instantly RCON has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -52.72% year-to-date, but still down -30.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:RCON) is -20.63% down in the 30-day period.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.93%.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.