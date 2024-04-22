ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) Shares Could Drop Up To -481.4%

In today’s recent session, 1.45 million shares of the ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.58, and it changed around $0.54 or 26.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $158.67M. PROK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.51, offering almost -423.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.59% since then. We note from ProKidney Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 663.24K.

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK) trade information

Instantly PROK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 26.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 44.66% year-to-date, but still up 23.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK) is 87.96% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PROK is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $15.

ProKidney Corp (PROK) estimates and forecasts

ProKidney Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.78 percent over the past six months and at a -14.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.20%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of -$ in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ProKidney Corp to make -$ in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.