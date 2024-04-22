POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET) In 2024: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 2.74 million shares of the POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:POET) have been traded, and its beta is 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.27, and it changed around $0.22 or 20.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.96M. POET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.88, offering almost -362.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.31% since then. We note from POET Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 79.32K.

POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:POET) trade information

Instantly POET has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 20.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 35.77% year-to-date, but still up 25.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:POET) is -7.97% down in the 30-day period.

POET Technologies Inc (POET) estimates and forecasts

POET Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.80 percent over the past six months and at a 7.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,058.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $800k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect POET Technologies Inc to make $1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $181k and $200k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 342.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 400.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.67%. POET Technologies Inc earnings are expected to increase by -40.52% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.