Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -225.2%

In the last trading session, 2.66 million shares of the Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) were traded, and its beta was 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.23, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $857.30M. OPK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.24, offering almost -82.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.89% since then. We note from Opko Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.37 million.

Opko Health Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended OPK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Opko Health Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $National Presto Industries, Inc for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

On the other hand, Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) is 38.20% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPK is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $4.

Opko Health Inc (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Opko Health Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.38 percent over the past six months and at a -32.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.56%. Opko Health Inc earnings are expected to increase by -46.95% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

OPK Dividends

Opko Health Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.