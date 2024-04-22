New Gold Inc (AMEX: NGD): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 5.64 million shares of the New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.70, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.17B. NGD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.94, offering almost -14.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.41% since then. We note from New Gold Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.92 million.

New Gold Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.73. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended NGD as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. New Gold Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) trade information

Instantly NGD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 16.45% year-to-date, but still down -3.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) is 4.31% up in the 30-day period.

New Gold Inc (NGD) estimates and forecasts

New Gold Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 55.98 percent over the past six months and at a -42.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $190.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect New Gold Inc to make $216.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $201.6 million and $182.34 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.46%. New Gold Inc earnings are expected to increase by 27.52% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.