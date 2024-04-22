Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 4.72 million shares of the Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.24, and it changed around -$0.08 or -6.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $227.69M. NKTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.75, offering almost -41.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.94% since then. We note from Nektar Therapeutics’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

Nektar Therapeutics stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NKTR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nektar Therapeutics is expected to report earnings per share of $Nektar Therapeutics for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Instantly NKTR has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 119.47% year-to-date, but still down -25.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is 37.78% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NKTR is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $24.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Nektar Therapeutics share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 127.52 percent over the past six months and at a 32.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.20%.

Nektar Therapeutics earnings are expected to increase by 38.97% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -7.30% per year for the next five years.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.