Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 5.57 million shares of the Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.48, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.68B. MPW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.74, offering almost -139.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.82% since then. We note from Medical Properties Trust Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 19.70 million.

Medical Properties Trust Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended MPW as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Medical Properties Trust Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) trade information

Instantly MPW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.76% year-to-date, but still down -5.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) is 5.17% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MPW is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $27.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) estimates and forecasts

Medical Properties Trust Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.45 percent over the past six months and at a -30.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 242.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $276.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Medical Properties Trust Inc to make $291.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $350.21 million and $337.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.60%.

MPW Dividends

Medical Properties Trust Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 16.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.74. It is important to note, however, that the 16.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.