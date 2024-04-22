Luna Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: LUNA) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Luna Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:LUNA) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.77, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $94.07M. LUNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.70, offering almost -286.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.8% since then. We note from Luna Innovations Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 400.14K.

Luna Innovations Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LUNA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Luna Innovations Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Luna Innovations Incorporated for the current quarter.

Luna Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:LUNA) trade information

Instantly LUNA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -58.35% year-to-date, but still up 6.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Luna Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:LUNA) is -29.34% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LUNA is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.69%.

LUNA Dividends

Luna Innovations Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.