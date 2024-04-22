Let’s Discuss The Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 17.13 million shares of the Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $713.65, and it changed around -$214.83 or -23.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.78B. SMCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1229.00, offering almost -72.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $93.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.94% since then. We note from Super Micro Computer Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 11.00 million.

Super Micro Computer Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.89. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SMCI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information

Instantly SMCI has showed a red trend with a performance of -23.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 151.06% year-to-date, but still down -20.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) is -20.39% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $872, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMCI is forecast to be at a low of $250 and a high of $1500.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) estimates and forecasts

Super Micro Computer Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 150.38 percent over the past six months and at a 87.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 66.82%. Super Micro Computer Inc earnings are expected to increase by 85.89% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 48.20% per year for the next five years.

SMCI Dividends

Super Micro Computer Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.