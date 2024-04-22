Is Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 3.87 million shares of the Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.82, and it changed around -$0.09 or -4.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $96.06M. MAXN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.91, offering almost -2037.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.89, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.85% since then. We note from Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Instantly MAXN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -74.62% year-to-date, but still down -14.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) is -45.35% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MAXN is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $27.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -360.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $229 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd to make $193.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $323.5 million and $318.33 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -29.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -39.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.81%.

MAXN Dividends

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.