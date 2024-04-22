Is BlackBerry Ltd’s (NYSE: BB) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 3.21 million shares of the BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.71, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.60B. BB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.75, offering almost -112.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.23% since then. We note from BlackBerry Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 10.51 million.

BlackBerry Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.64. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended BB as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) trade information

Instantly BB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.31% year-to-date, but still down -1.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) is -2.34% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BB is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $6.5.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) estimates and forecasts

BlackBerry Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.08 percent over the past six months and at a -160.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.20%.