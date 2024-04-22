Is Biolase Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around -$0.01 or -6.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.52M. BIOL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.10, offering almost -33542.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.14% since then. We note from Biolase Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.62 million.

Biolase Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BIOL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Biolase Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $BIOLARGO INC for the current quarter.

Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

Instantly BIOL has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -87.61% year-to-date, but still down -1.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) is -6.77% down in the 30-day period.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 59.23%. Biolase Inc earnings are expected to increase by 98.91% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

BIOL Dividends

Biolase Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.