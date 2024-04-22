IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 3.05 million shares of the IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) have been traded, and its beta is 2.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.39, and it changed around $0.3 or 4.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.54B. IONQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.60, offering almost -192.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.42% since then. We note from IonQ Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.90 million.

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Instantly IONQ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -40.40% year-to-date, but still down -1.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) is -21.60% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IONQ is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $15.

IonQ Inc (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

IonQ Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.17 percent over the past six months and at a -58.97% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -8.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -78.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -18.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 76.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect IonQ Inc to make $8.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.29 million and $4.35 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 65.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 94.00%. IonQ Inc earnings are expected to increase by -35.58% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.