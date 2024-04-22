How To Invest In Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.08, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $99.36M. CLRB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.45, offering almost -44.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.82% since then. We note from Cellectar Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Instantly CLRB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 11.19% year-to-date, but still down -7.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) is -20.41% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLRB is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $12.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.11 percent over the past six months and at a 41.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.30%. Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.13%.