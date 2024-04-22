Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) have been traded, and its beta is 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.87, and it changed around $0.37 or 6.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $463.89M. SUPV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.38, offering almost -8.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.02% since then. We note from Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 4.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SUPV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Instantly SUPV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 44.63% year-to-date, but still up 9.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 192.14 percent over the past six months and at a 14.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,166.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -63.30% in the next quarter.