Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT)

In today’s recent session, 28.32 million shares of the Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) have been traded, and its beta is 4.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.49, and it changed around $1.36 or 14.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.66B. RIOT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.65, offering almost -96.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.64% since then. We note from Riot Platforms Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 23.80 million.

Riot Platforms Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.08. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RIOT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Riot Platforms Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Instantly RIOT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -32.22% year-to-date, but still up 22.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) is -12.47% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIOT is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $16.

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

Riot Platforms Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.89 percent over the past six months and at a -39.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $95.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Riot Platforms Inc to make $98.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $73.24 million and $76.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.06%. Riot Platforms Inc earnings are expected to increase by -110.54% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.