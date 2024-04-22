Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX)

In the last trading session, 2.99 million shares of the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.65, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $406.30M. LXRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.79, offering almost -129.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.24% since then. We note from Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.84 million.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended LXRX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

Instantly LXRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 7.84% year-to-date, but still down -16.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) is -33.73% down in the 30-day period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 37.50 percent over the past six months and at a 10.13% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.80%.

LXRX Dividends

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.