First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) Stock Forecast: By 2024, Bulls Expect $8.5 Per Share

In today’s recent session, 6.24 million shares of the First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.52, and it changed around -$0.21 or -3.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.87B. AG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.44, offering almost -29.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.04% since then. We note from First Majestic Silver Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.13 million.

First Majestic Silver Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. First Majestic Silver Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) trade information

Instantly AG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 6.02% year-to-date, but still down -12.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) is 20.07% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AG is forecast to be at a low of $8.5 and a high of $8.5.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) estimates and forecasts

First Majestic Silver Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.79 percent over the past six months and at a 25.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $109 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corporation to make $116 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.51%. First Majestic Silver Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 43.75% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 46.80% per year for the next five years.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.31 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.31% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.