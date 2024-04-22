Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE): Decline Of -1251.35% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2024

In the last trading session, 4.53 million shares of the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) were traded, and its beta was 2.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.74, and it changed around -$0.03 or -3.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $149.96M. EOSE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.66, offering almost -664.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.35% since then. We note from Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.03 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Instantly EOSE has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -32.11% year-to-date, but still down -16.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) is -27.45% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EOSE is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.43 percent over the past six months and at a 65.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.32%.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.