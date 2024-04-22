Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 4.88 million shares of the Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.61, and it changed around $0.08 or 3.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $521.19M. EXK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.36, offering almost -67.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.59% since then. We note from Endeavour Silver Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.44 million.

Endeavour Silver Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended EXK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $Endeavour Silver Corporation for the current quarter.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Instantly EXK has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 32.49% year-to-date, but still down -6.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is 19.18% up in the 30-day period.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Endeavour Silver Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.24 percent over the past six months and at a 600.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.10%.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.