Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DFLI) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 2.86 million shares of the Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DFLI) were traded, and its beta was -0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.83, and it changed around $0.07 or 9.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.99M. DFLI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.55, offering almost -568.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.19% since then. We note from Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 729.33K.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DFLI) trade information

Instantly DFLI has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 53.12% year-to-date, but still up 82.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DFLI) is 60.31% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DFLI is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $15.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) estimates and forecasts

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.87 percent over the past six months and at a -96.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -260.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp to make $14.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.79 million and $19.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -35.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -23.80%.

DFLI Dividends

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.