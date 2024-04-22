Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 1.03 million shares of the Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.36, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $276.66M. CYBN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.74, offering almost -105.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.67% since then. We note from Cybin Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.47 million.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Instantly CYBN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.22% year-to-date, but still down -1.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) is -10.67% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Cybin Inc (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Cybin Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.49 percent over the past six months and at a -15.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.70% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of -$ in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cybin Inc to make -$ in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -68.39%.