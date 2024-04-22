Could Humacyte Inc’s (NASDAQ: HUMA) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 1.52 million shares of the Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.54, and it changed around -$0.16 or -4.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $421.52M. HUMA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.60, offering almost -58.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.63% since then. We note from Humacyte Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) trade information

Instantly HUMA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 24.64% year-to-date, but still up 23.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) is -1.67% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUMA is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $5.

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) estimates and forecasts

Humacyte Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 51.27 percent over the past six months and at a 15.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.50% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of -$ in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Humacyte Inc to make -$ in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.