Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.68 million shares of the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.75, and it changed around -$0.06 or -6.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $120.02M. CTXR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.65, offering almost -120.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 846.17K.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CTXR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Instantly CTXR has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.28% year-to-date, but still down -4.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) is -2.80% down in the 30-day period.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.21%.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.