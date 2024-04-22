Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 1.93 million shares of the Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have been traded, and its beta is 3.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $68.66, and it changed around -$2.7 or -3.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.98B. CVNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.04, offering almost -36.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 90.24% since then. We note from Carvana Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.31 million.

Carvana Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3.14. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CVNA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Carvana Co. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.75 for the current quarter.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Instantly CVNA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 29.69% year-to-date, but still down -1.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is -21.72% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $108.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVNA is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $470.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Carvana Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 117.35 percent over the past six months and at a -553.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -32.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.65 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Carvana Co. to make $2.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were -$ and $2.97 billion respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.10%.