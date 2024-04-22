Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 12.53 million shares of the Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.93, and it changed around $0.1 or 1.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $722.50M. CGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.20, offering almost -142.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.2% since then. We note from Canopy Growth Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 11.12 million.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Instantly CGC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 55.19% year-to-date, but still up 1.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is 74.67% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CGC is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $27.85116355.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Canopy Growth Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.08 percent over the past six months and at a 88.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -76.81%. Canopy Growth Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 90.96% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 13.28% per year for the next five years.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.